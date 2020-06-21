Final decision on 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021' in February next year: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday held a meeting with members of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad over 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021', at his residence in Dehradun.

Considering the religious significance of 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021', the Chief Minister said that the event will be held as scheduled.

He, however, said the final decision will be taken in February 2021, as per the situation and circumstances prevailing at that time, according to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)