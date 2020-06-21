Poonam Kangra suspended as non-official member of Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday approved the suspension of Poonam Kangra as a non-official Member of Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes.

This came after the registration of abetment to suicide case against her, Punjab government said.

