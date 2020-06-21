Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh govt allocates Rs 1990 cr under Scheduled Caste Sub Plan for current financial year

Himachal Pradesh Government has allocated Rs. 1,990 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan for the current financial year to ensure empowerment and welfare of this vulnerable section of the society, said the spokesperson of the state government.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 21-06-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Government has allocated Rs. 1,990 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan for the current financial year to ensure empowerment and welfare of this vulnerable section of the society, said the spokesperson of the state government. This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the Virtual Rally of Scheduled Caste Morcha of Organization district Palampur from Shimla today.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the main thrust of the Government was to ensure social, educational and economic empowerment of these sections of the society. "Several scholarship schemes were being provided to the students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) to ensure that education is not denied due to the poor financial condition of their families. He said that the State Government has spent Rs 1317.71 crore on providing better health, education, drinking water facilities, and skill development and various socio-economic activities in the Scheduled caste majority areas of the State during the year 2018-19," said Thakur.

Chief Minister said that the Corona pandemic has forced us to ensure maximum use of technology to interact with the party workers and the general public to follow the norms of social distancing. He said that there were about 662 cases of Corona positive in the State and out of these 406 has been cured and there were only 237 active cases. He said that all this was due to the timely steps taken by the State Government. He said that the initiatives taken by the State Government have been appreciated by the Centre Government and even our political opponents.

"The people of the country and state were fortunate to have strong leadership in the form of Narendra Modi to guide the nation in this time of crisis. He said that it was due to his timely and prompt decision that the number of deaths in India was about 13,254, as compared to about 4.50 lakh deaths reported in about 15 most developed countries of the world with a total population of about 142 crore," said Thakur. He said that credit of this goes to the far-sighted leadership and timely initiatives of lockdown taken by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

