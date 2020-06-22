Left Menu
198 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam

As many as 198 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Assam on Sunday, as per information provided by the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 22-06-2020 07:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 07:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 198 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Assam on Sunday, as per information provided by the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Health Minister informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 5,586, including 2,170 active cases.

So far, 3,404 patients have been discharged after treatment and nine deaths have been reported due to the virus. With the highest single-day increase of 15,413 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 4,10,461 on Sunday, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Presently, there are 1,69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. The total number of cases includes 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths. (ANI)

