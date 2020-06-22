Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre moves SC, seeks nod for Puri Rath Yatra without public participation

The Puri Rath Yatra is attended by lakhs of people from across the world and is scheduled from June 23. The apex court had on June 18 said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra, cannot be allowed and that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 11:46 IST
Centre moves SC, seeks nod for Puri Rath Yatra without public participation

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the historic Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri can be allowed to be held this year without public participation in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "The tradition of centuries may not be stopped," the Centre said, while seeking modification of the apex court’s June 18 order staying the yatra.

"It is a matter of faith for crores. If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years as per traditions," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said. The state government can impose curfew for a day, Mehta said.

The Odisha government also supported the Centre’s stand in the apex court, which is likely to hear the modification plea during the day itself. The Puri Rath Yatra is attended by lakhs of people from across the world and is scheduled from June 23.

The apex court had on June 18 said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra, cannot be allowed and that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it..

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand seizes $90M from Russian bitcoin fraud suspect

New Zealand police said Monday they have seized 90 million from Alexander Vinnik, a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect who is in French custody but is also wanted in the United States. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said it had wo...

20 of our brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat and win both wars against China: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

20 of our brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat and win both wars against China Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

'I can't play for Bengal again': Ashok Dinda

India pacer Ashok Dinda on Sunday said his stint with Bengal team is over and the veteran bowler is exploring other options to play domestic cricket in the next season. Dinda was dropped from the Bengal side after playing just one game in t...

India’s dissent over China’s BRI poses no threat to SCO: Secretary-General Norov

Indias decision not to endorse Chinas ambitious Belt and Road Initiative in the SCO poses no threat to the bloc as its structure is democratic enough to allow a member country to opt-out of projects backed by others, its General-Secretary V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020