Karnataka CM calls emergency meeting over COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday called an emergency meeting over increasing COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru. The meeting is being held with concerned officials and departments to discuss measures to control the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

According to the health department, till Sunday, Urban Bengluru had reported 1,272 cases while rural Bengaluru reported 47 COVID-19 cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 9,150 cases including 3,395 active cases, 5,618 patients who have recovered, and 137 deaths so far. (ANI)