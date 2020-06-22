Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong to begin 'Pol Khol Abhiyan' against UP govt today

Congress on Monday is slated to begin its 'Pol Khol Abhiyan' in Uttar Pradesh against the state government, over alleged corruption in the recruitment of assistant teachers in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:57 IST
Cong to begin 'Pol Khol Abhiyan' against UP govt today
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Monday is slated to begin its 'Pol Khol Abhiyan' in Uttar Pradesh against the state government, over alleged corruption in the recruitment of assistant teachers in the state. Congress, under this campaign, will distribute posters at every district and block level to make people aware of the alleged scam in the recruitment of assistant teachers.

This comes in the backdrop of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court's decision to stay the process related to the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools. Congress has said that it will campaign across the state against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government on the issue of teachers recruitment.

Under this campaign, Congress will submit a memorandum regarding the issue to the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at her official residence. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi announced that the investigation into the alleged scam in the recruitment of assistant teachers in the state has been handed over to a special task force.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand seizes $90M from Russian bitcoin fraud suspect

New Zealand police said Monday they have seized 90 million from Alexander Vinnik, a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect who is in French custody but is also wanted in the United States. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said it had wo...

20 of our brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat and win both wars against China: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

20 of our brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat and win both wars against China Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

'I can't play for Bengal again': Ashok Dinda

India pacer Ashok Dinda on Sunday said his stint with Bengal team is over and the veteran bowler is exploring other options to play domestic cricket in the next season. Dinda was dropped from the Bengal side after playing just one game in t...

India’s dissent over China’s BRI poses no threat to SCO: Secretary-General Norov

Indias decision not to endorse Chinas ambitious Belt and Road Initiative in the SCO poses no threat to the bloc as its structure is democratic enough to allow a member country to opt-out of projects backed by others, its General-Secretary V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020