Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangster Act invoked against 15 involved in Dec 19 violence in UP

Lucknow Police on Monday imposed Gangster Act against 15 rioters under Kaiserbagh Police Station in connection with the loot and setting a police outpost ablaze on December 19 last year in a protest against the Citizenship Act.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:40 IST
Gangster Act invoked against 15 involved in Dec 19 violence in UP
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow Police on Monday imposed Gangster Act against 15 rioters under Kaiserbagh Police Station in connection with the loot and setting a police outpost ablaze on December 19 last year in a protest against the Citizenship Act. According to the police, out of the fifteen accused, six have been arrested while the hunt for other nine is still on.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kaiserbagh IP Singh said, "The police decided to book them under Gangster Act as investigations have confirmed that they acted as a gang and intentionally targeted police outpost and police personnel during the violence." "The police have sufficient evidence against them to justify imposing of Gangster Act against them," Singh said.

Earlier on March 13, Thakurganj Police had slapped Gangster Act against 28 anti-CAA protesters. Protests erupted in several parts of the country last year, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the law and order situation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Red Star Belgrade says 5 players test positive for virus

Five Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Serbian soccer club said Monday. The Serbian champions said in a statement that the players Marko Gobeljic, Njegos Petrovic, Dusan Jovancic, Marko Konatar and Bra...

MP: Vendor tests positive in Gwalior, contact tracing begins

A 28-year-old street vendor was detected with novel coronavirus infection in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and the district administration on Monday asked people who may have come in contact with him to come forward to get themselves tested. Di...

Johnny Depp to voice lead character in new animated series 'Puffins'

American actor Johnny Depp is set to voice the character Johnny Puff in a new animated series titled Puffins from Italys Iervolino Entertainment, the company founded by producer Andrea Iervolino, who co-owns it with Monika Bacardi. Accordin...

Dutch Defence Min says finding inner peace crucial for army, thanks India for 'gift' of yoga

Finding inner peace is crucial for the armed forces and yoga is a beautiful way to find the balance, Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld has said, thanking India for the wonderful gift to the world. Yoga has been gaining global popularity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020