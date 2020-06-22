Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC extends interim protection granted to Delhi minorities panel head Zafarul Islam

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended till July 31 the interim protection granted to Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zafarul Islam in connection with the FIR registered over his alleged "seditious" statements on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:49 IST
HC extends interim protection granted to Delhi minorities panel head Zafarul Islam
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended till July 31 the interim protection granted to Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zafarul Islam in connection with the FIR registered over his alleged "seditious" statements on social media. A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while extending the interim protection, directed Delhi Police to serve a copy of the status report filed in the matter to the petitioner.

The court passed the directions while hearing the anticipatory bail filed by Khan through advocate Vrinda Grover apprehending his arrest in the case. The plea said that Khan is a law-abiding senior citizen of India, a public servant serving as the Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, a scholar, author of repute, and a senior citizen aged about 72 years.

The plea said that no offence has been committed by him and that the present FIR has been registered with a mala fide intention to harass and intimidate Khan. It said that the FIR against the petitioner is misconceived, being made on a misrepresentation of facts and an erroneous, untenable reading of the law. As such, it does not warrant the curtailment of liberty and dignity of the petitioner, which is his guaranteed right under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, the plea said.

Notably, Khan had last week appeared before the Special Cell of Delhi Police for questioning in connection with the case related to his controversial remark after being asked to join the interrogation. Khan had earlier told the Cyber Cell probing the case that it cannot compel him to go to any police station because of his old age and as he suffers from old-age related physical illnesses. However, he said that he is available and ready to co-operate in the probe at his home and the police can question him there.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court had earlier disposed of a petition seeking removal of the Delhi Commission of Minorities chairman Zafarul Islam Khan over his alleged 'seditious and hateful' statement on social media. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After military talks, India, China may engage in diplomatic talks soon

India and China are holding military-level talks on Monday to defuse the border tensions. Along with military-level talks, both sides are planning to engage at diplomatic level soon, ANI has learnt. Officials on both sides are working out a...

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch, Eric W Singer, Isla Fisher’s roles defined

Now You See Me 3s future is certain and fans need to wait for the movie. The franchise lovers expected the third movie in 2020, but China-sponsored coronavirus compelled the film and TV series makers to halt the projects. Thus, fans need to...

BSE launches almond futures contract

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday launched the almond futures contract after receiving regulatory approval from capital markets watchdog Sebi. This is the worlds only available derivatives contract for trading in almonds, BSE said in a s...

Terminally-ill Karnataka bishop, 4 infants among 340 evacuated from South Africa

A terminally-ill bishop from Karnataka stuck in South Africa due to the COVID-19 lockdown was among 336 passengers and four infants who left for India on a chartered flight on Sunday. The passengers on the Ethiopian Airlines flight also inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020