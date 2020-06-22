Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Trade, climate and digital issues in EU-China ties

China and the EU are negotiating an investment agreement, with Brussels wanting more access particularly for the auto, biotech, telecoms and computer sectors. The EU also has concerns about production overcapacity, such as in steel, and wants Beijing to be more engaged on updating global trade rules.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:25 IST
FACTBOX-Trade, climate and digital issues in EU-China ties

The European Union and China held a video summit on Monday, their first formal talks since the new European Commission took office late last year. Here are some of the issues: TRADE

The EU wants further access to the Chinese market and is concerned the U.S-China "Phase I" deal, under which Beijing committed to purchase U.S. goods, unfairly discriminates against European companies. China and the EU are negotiating an investment agreement, with Brussels wanting more access particularly for the auto, biotech, telecoms and computer sectors.

The EU also has concerns about production overcapacity, such as in steel, and wants Beijing to be more engaged on updating global trade rules. TAKEOVERS

From October, the EU will monitor more closely foreign takeovers in Europe, particularly - although not exclusively - from China, something Beijing has said is protectionism. Fearful that state-backed Chinese companies are seeking to dominate industries, the Commission is discussing expanding the scope of its screening to include new projects on defence, satellite communications and nuclear energy.

The Commission is also preparing a policy to deal with what it says are the distortive effects of Chinese subsidies in the EU, particularly involving takeovers and in bidding for public tenders, although work is at an early stage. CLIMATE

China contributes more than a quarter of the world's carbon emissions and is one of the few industrial nations where emissions are growing, says the EU. China is planning to start an emissions trading system, but the system has still not started. Other developing nations are reluctant to move if China does not.

DIGITAL/DISINFORMATION EU officials say China has sought to pressure EU countries that criticise its handling of the novel coronavirus, using social media to spread fake reports of European neglect of COVID-19 patients. Beijing has denied wrongdoing.

The EU is also concerned about investment in EU technology by state-subsidised firms and said it will be particularly vigilant on critical areas such as micro-electronics and artificial intelligence.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tearful Mexican cartel chief threatens government after mother's detention

One of the most wanted Mexican cartel leaders threatened the government and his arch-foes in highly unusual video messages, including one where he can be seen fighting back tears after his mother was detained over the weekend. Jose El Marro...

Kangra admin restricts entry into district after rise in COVID-19 cases

The authorities in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra have decided to allow entry of people into the district only in unavoidable circumstances in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Monday. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Praja...

J-K evacuates 1.56 lakh stranded residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that the administration has evacuated 1,56,466 J-K residents till date, stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. A total of about 1,56,466 J-K resid...

Zero-carbon takeaway? Spanish delivery start-up Glovo targets greener future

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, June 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - On-demand delivery service Glovo, whose riders with distinctive yellow bags have continued to carry meals, medicine and other goods to city residents under lockdown, said on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020