Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's WTO candidate gets regional backing - document

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS is backing Nigeria's candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTO) and calls on other African countries to follow, a document showed on Monday, in a possible step towards uniting Africa behind her.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:49 IST
Nigeria's WTO candidate gets regional backing - document

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS is backing Nigeria's candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTO) and calls on other African countries to follow, a document showed on Monday, in a possible step towards uniting Africa behind her. "The ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government...calls on other African countries as well as non-African countries to endorse her candidature," the document, signed by Niger's President and ECOWAS chairman Mahamadou Issoufou said, referring to Nigeria's Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

It was dated June 19 but was not finalised until Monday. Brazil's Roberto Azevedo is stepping down as WTO head a year early at the end of August.

His successor will need to steer reforms and negotiations in the face of rising protectionism, a deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and growing trade tensions, notably between the United States and China. There is broad support for an African candidate and a woman, since neither have headed the Geneva-based body in the past, sources following the process said. Supporters of Okonjo-Iweala, a former minister and World Bank managing director, vaunt her negotiating skills, including clinching a multi-billion dollar debt relief package for Nigeria.

Africa has previously struggled to unite behind one WTO candidate and this time has so far been no different. The African Union (AU) was due to officially endorse one of three pre-selected candidates from Benin, Egypt and Nigeria.

But the process was disrupted by COVID-19 measures and Nigeria swapped its candidate this month, prompting Egypt to protest to the AU, sources following the process said. The latter found that Nigeria had broken AU rules by changing its submission, a document showed. An AU official declined to comment.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's spokeswoman said: "Dr. Ngozi's goal is to earn the support of all African countries, and she's humbled by the support she's already received. There is time for most if not all of Africa to unite behind one candidate."

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights watchdog urges France to fight racial discrimination

Frances human rights watchdog on Monday urged authorities to take key measures to fight racial discrimination as the country has seen a series of anti-racism gatherings in the wake of the death in the US of George Floyd. In an 80-page repor...

Culture minister thanks people for 10 million Surya Namaskars on Yoga Day

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel thanked people on Monday for supporting his 10 million Surya Namaskar pledge on the International Day of Yoga and urged them to continue performing the traditional exercise to remain healthy. The hashtag...

Sonia writes to PM, seeks extension of free food grains to poor for 3 more months

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to extend by three more months the government provision to provide free food grains to the poor. In her letter, she said nearly three months sin...

SAT asks Axis bank, NSE to maintain status quo; to hear matter on Jul 3

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has directed Axis Bank and National Stock Exchange to maintain status quo in a matter pertaining to release of certain securities by the private lender, directed by NSE. The tribunal will hear the matte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020