Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advocate moves bail plea concealing earlier order, fined Rs

The bench noted that an earlier order by another division bench on a bail application by the petitioner in connection with the same offence had in April directed that it be listed before the court after resumption of normalcy in its functioning. It also noted that the advocate appearing for the petitioner in the present application appeared in the other application as well, and was therefore aware of the previous order by the other bench.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:53 IST
Advocate moves bail plea concealing earlier order, fined Rs

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on an advocate for moving a bail application suppressing an earlier order on the same matter by another bench. The bench observed that it was shocked to find that despite having been aware of the earlier order, the same advocate-on-record filed the instant application taking advantage of the disruption of the normal functioning of the court.

The division bench comprising justices Harish Tandon and Tirthankar Ghosh said that such brazen attempt on the part of a member of the bar would not only tarnish the image of the judiciary but would also send wrong signal to the litigants as well as the society. The bench noted that an earlier order by another division bench on a bail application by the petitioner in connection with the same offence had in April directed that it be listed before the court after resumption of normalcy in its functioning.

It also noted that the advocate appearing for the petitioner in the present application appeared in the other application as well, and was therefore aware of the previous order by the other bench. The bench observed that the present bail application was again filed taking advantage of the limited functioning of the court and verification of applications received through email has been compromised to a great extent because of difficulty in normal functioning of the court due to Covid-19.

The court rejected the bail application with costs of Rs 50,000 upon the advocate-on-record of the petitioner and directed that the amount would be deposited with the State Legal Services Authority within a month from date..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: WB govt convenes all-party meet, Mamata dials opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior minister said. Banerjee called up BJP state president Dilip Ghosh,...

302 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

With 302 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 15,232. Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday taking the toll to 356.The state has 2,966 active cases....

Jammu and Kashmir reports 132 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 132 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 6,088 in the Union Territory. Out of the newly reported cases, 10 are from Jammu division while 122 from Kashmir division, as per the bullet...

Rights watchdog urges France to fight racial discrimination

Frances human rights watchdog on Monday urged authorities to take key measures to fight racial discrimination as the country has seen a series of anti-racism gatherings in the wake of the death in the US of George Floyd. In an 80-page repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020