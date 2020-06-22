Left Menu
413 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

With 413 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases rises to 14,358, said the state health department in a bulletin on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 413 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases rises to 14,358, said the state health department in a bulletin on Monday. As per the bulletin, the state has 5,102 active cases. 14 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 569.

390 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of discharged patients in the state to 8,687. The discharge rate of patients in the state is at 60.50 per cent.

With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 13,699 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. (ANI)

