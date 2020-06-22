COVID-19: Lockdown in Madurai from June 24 to 30

There will be lockdown in Madurai Corporation limits between June 24 to 30 as part of measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu government said that there will be complete lockdown in Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai east and Madurai west and Thiruparankundram from June 24 to June 30.

The state reported 2,710 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths on Monday taking the total number of cases to 62,087 and death toll to 794. The number of active cases stands at 27,178. (ANI)