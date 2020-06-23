Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House panel sets hearing on firing of State Dept watchdog

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Monday it scheduled a July 2 hearing in its investigation of the firing of the State Department's inspector general, with testimony from a top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 00:07 IST
U.S. House panel sets hearing on firing of State Dept watchdog
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Monday it scheduled a July 2 hearing in its investigation of the firing of the State Department's inspector general, with testimony from a top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Under-Secretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao will testify to the committee on Thursday, July 2. Bulatao has emerged as a central figure in the removal of Steve Linick as State's inspector general.

President Donald Trump fired Linick on May 15, the latest in a series of government watchdogs Trump has dismissed. Linick told the foreign affairs panel in an interview that the State Department had discouraged him from investigating arms sales to Saudi Arabia before his removal. When he was fired, Linick also was investigating allegations that Pompeo and his wife used a taxpayer-funded employee for personal errands. Linick told members of Congress in an interview this month his office was engaged in more investigations when he was fired, including an audit of the Special Immigrant Visa process.

Pompeo has insisted Linick's dismissal was not retaliation and called him a "bad actor." Inspectors general are charged with preventing fraud and misuse of taxpayer funds. The spate of dismissals has prompted concern from Democrats and some of Trump's fellow Republicans over whether government watchdogs can still do their work.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher as rising virus cases spur stimulus hopes

Wall Streets three major indexes closed higher on Monday with the biggest gains in technology stocks as investors focused on the potential for more government stimulus measures even as they worried about an increase in coronavirus cases in ...

LAC face-off: India, China hold 2nd round of Lt Gen talks; Army chief reviews situation

India on Monday strongly raised with China the premeditated attack on Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley and demanded immediate withdrawal of Chinese troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, during the second round of Lt General-lev...

France "will not tolerate" Turkey's role in Libya, Macron says

France will not tolerate Turkeys military intervention in Libya, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, accusing Ankara of playing a dangerous game. Turkey has intervened decisively in recent weeks in Libya, providing air support, weapon...

West Bengal: 14 more deaths take COVID-19 toll to 569; 413 fresh cases detected

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, taking the states death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said. Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020