TRS is trying to drown Kalikota Suramma project: Telangana Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday slammed TRS Party over the Kalikota Suramma Project. Ponnam Prabhakar said, "Two years ago, today, the foundation for Kalikota Suramma project in Kathalapur was laid by the Minister Harish Rao. Since then the work has still not started, which is why Congress in-charge R. Srinivas and the local Congressmen announced that we are going to see the progress of the foundation. But the police arrested us and the villagers."

He further questioned the TRS Party saying, "During the elections two years ago you started the foundation, but why has the work not started. Instead of answering our questions, you have thrown us into the police station." Prabhakar said that the Congress Party has only one demand. "The Kalikota Suramma project was to serve 43,000 acres of land which will benefit many farmers."

He accused the TRS party of drowning the project with the help of the police. He added that the TRS Party is working for the elections, instead of the project, due to which the farmers are displeased. He asked them to fulfill the promise and initiate the project. "We are giving an ultimatum to the TRS party that, if the project work does not start in a month, then every month we are going to protest. We are not doing this for the election or to get votes, we are doing this for the wellness of the farmers," he added. (ANI)