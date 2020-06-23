Hong Kong leader says she will appoint national security judges based on advice

Hong Kong leader says she will appoint national security judges based on adviceReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-06-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 07:56 IST
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she will not handpick judges for national security cases but will appoint them based on recommendations from a judicial body that advises her on such designations. Chinese state media unveiled details on Saturday of a draft national security law that gives Beijing sweeping powers over its enforcement in Hong Kong, paving the way for the biggest change to the city's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Lam, speaking at her weekly press briefing, also said the draft law does not rule out foreign judges hearing cases related to national security, seeking to ease concerns over the city's coveted judicial independence. (Reporting By Clare Jim, Donny Kwok, Yanni Chow and Carol Mang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue)
- READ MORE ON:
- Carrie Lam
- Hong Kong
- Chinese
- Beijing
- Donny Kwok
- Anne Marie Roantree
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Japan's stance on Hong Kong praised by other G7 nations - Suga
Japan watching Hong Kong situation with "deep concern" - Abe
Brahman mahasangh members destroy Chinese products in Pune
Brahman mahasangh members destroy Chinese products in Pune
Japan hopes to draft G7 formin statement on China security legislation on Hong Kong - source