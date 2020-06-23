Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU presses China over trade, warns on Hong Kong law

When asked about von der Leyen's comments on the 2019 deal on Tuesday, Wang Lutong, the head of the Chinese foreign ministry's Europe office, said that tangible progress has been made on areas like green financing and government procurement, and that patience was needed. Even before the coronavirus pandemic worsened Sino-European ties, the EU found itself caught between China and the United States, needing both and reluctant to alienate either.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 08:52 IST
EU presses China over trade, warns on Hong Kong law

The European Union told China on Monday to make good on a promise to open up its economy and warned of "very negative consequences" if Beijing goes ahead with a new security law on Hong Kong that the West says will curtail basic rights. Speaking after video calls with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping, the EU's chief executive and chairman said they had repeated accusations that Beijing has spread disinformation about the coronavirus.

"The relationship between the EU and China is simultaneously one of the most strategically important and one of the most challenging that we have," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference. European Council President Charles Michel said China was not reciprocating the welcome that Chinese companies receive in Europe.

Calling China a partner and a rival, von der Leyen said Beijing had not followed up on a 2019 deal to allow greater access for European companies in China or drop rules requiring investors to share their know-how in Chinese joint ventures. When asked about von der Leyen's comments on the 2019 deal on Tuesday, Wang Lutong, the head of the Chinese foreign ministry's Europe office, said that tangible progress has been made on areas like green financing and government procurement, and that patience was needed.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic worsened Sino-European ties, the EU found itself caught between China and the United States, needing both and reluctant to alienate either. Li expressed optimism about the relationship, according to Chinese state media, saying China and the EU are more partners than competitors.

But the EU wants to see progress on an investment agreement under negotiation since 2014. EU officials say they want to see movement in areas such as autos, biotech and micro-electronics and see Beijing limit subsidies for state-run companies.

Germany has postponed an EU leaders' summit with Xi in September, citing the coronavirus, though diplomats said it was in part because of the impasse in investment negotiations. HONG KONG

Michel and von der Leyen said they told Li and Xi of their concerns over China's security law for Hong Kong, which democracy activists, diplomats and some businesses say will jeopardise its semi-autonomous status and role as a global financial hub. China's parliament reacted angrily on Saturday to a resolution by the EU assembly protesting against the security law.

"We also conveyed that China risks very negative consequences if it goes forward with imposing this law," von der Leyen said, without giving details. "The European Union is in touch with our G7 partners on this topic and we've made our position very clear to the Chinese leadership today and urged them to reconsider."

Wang of China's foreign ministry told a news conference in Beijing that "security legislation in Hong Kong is a domestic affair of China" and that it opposed "any foreign interference." (Additional reporting by Gabriela Bacynska in Brussels, Stella Qiu, Roxanne Liu, Se Young Lee and Gabriel Crossley in Beijing; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM greets people on Jagannath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperityMy heartiest greetings&#160;on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra, the prime ...

Phil Simmons impressed with Shannon Gabriel's recovery

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that Shannon Gabriel may join the sides squad for the Test series against England as the pacer is bowling as fast as he has seen him for a while. England and West Indies will be playing three Test mat...

Punjab CM lauds 2 COVID-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patialas Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for COVID-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward. Salute the spi...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020