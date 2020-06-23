Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged

North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border in its latest step away from inter-Korean peace agreements, prompting the South's military to explore similar moves, a South Korean military source said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:14 IST
N.Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border in its latest step away from inter-Korean peace agreements, prompting the South's military to explore similar moves, a South Korean military source said on Tuesday. The tension between the two Koreas has risen in recent weeks after the North blew up a joint liaison office on its side of the border, declared an end to dialogue, and threatened military action.

North Korea's military was seen putting up loudspeakers near the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Such systems were taken down after the two Koreas signed an accord in 2018 to cease "all hostile acts," the military official said. "We're also considering reinstalling our own loudspeakers," he said. "But the North hasn't begun any broadcast yet, and we're just getting ready to be able to counteract at any time."

A spokeswoman at Seoul's defense ministry declined to confirm North Korea's moves but reiterated at a regular briefing that Pyongyang would "have to pay for the consequences" if it continues to defy joint efforts to foster peace. The two countries have for decades pumped out propaganda from huge banks of speakers as a form of psychological warfare. The South aired a blend of news, Korean pop songs, and criticism of the northern regime, while the North blasted the South and praised its own socialist system.

Commercial satellite imagery of the liaison office site on Monday showed that the building remained standing, but had been heavily damaged. Analysts at U.S.-based 38 North, which tracks North Korea, said last week that the explosion "was clearly not a controlled detonation, as the building was not leveled and there was significant collateral damage to the adjacent buildings."

The North began taking its recent actions as it denounced North Korean defectors in the South sending propaganda leaflets across the border. Several defector-led groups have regularly sent flyers, food, $1 bills, mini radios, and USB sticks containing South Korean dramas and news, usually by balloon or in bottles in rivers.

One group, led by Park Sang-Hak, who fled the isolated state in 2000, said on Tuesday it flew 20 balloons containing 500,000 leaflets, 500 booklets on South Korea, and 2,000 $1 bills. South Korea's government has pursued legal action to stop such activities, citing safety concerns for residents in border towns, but controversy remains over whether it violates the country's protections for freedom of expression.

Pyongyang's state media said on Monday angry North Koreans have also prepared some 12 million leaflets to be sent back.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares rise after Navarro backtracks on trade deal comment; Hang Seng up

Chinese shares rose on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the U.S. trade deal with China continues in place, turning around from losses after Navarro earlier said the deal was over. At the midday break, the Shanghai ...

N.Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged

North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border in its latest step away from inter-Korean peace agreements, prompting the Souths military to explore similar moves, a South Korean military source said on Tuesday...

China gets a taste of its own medicine as world opts for boycott of Chinese products

China has over the years been using foreign companies on its land as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on or punish other countries. However, this year the world has begun serving Beijing a taste of its own medicine. In India, the outrage o...

Rugby-US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt more players to leave English rugby behind and seek contracts in less physically demanding leagues overseas, former England captain Chris Robshaw has said. The 34-year-old is set to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020