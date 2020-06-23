Left Menu
PM Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders pay tributes to Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on his death anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on his death anniversary. "I pay my respects to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the great son of Mother Bharati, on his death anniversary," the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Apart from the Prime Minister other senior BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national President JP Nadda also paid tribute to Mukherjee. Defence Minister said that Mukherjee planted the inspiration to abolish Sections 370 and 35A for the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Sacrifice Day of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Jana Sangh, who planted the inspiration to abolish Sections 370 and 35A for the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir by giving the slogan 'Two Vidhans, Do Marks, Do Pradhan Won't Run in One Country' But they bow down to him," Defence Minister tweeted. Meanwhile, the BJP President also thanked the late leader for his contribution and service to the country.

"I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his punyatithi (death anniversary). We remain inspired by his exceptional contribution and service to our nation," Nadda tweeted. Syama Prasad Mukherjee (1901-1953) was a politician, barrister and academician, who the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. However, due to difference of opinion with Nehru on several issues, he later co-founded the Janata Party in the year 1977-1979, which went on to become the BJP. (ANI)

