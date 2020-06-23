Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's top agenda is including PoK in India: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the Centre's top agenda currently is including Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:14 IST
Centre's top agenda is including PoK in India: Dr Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh speaking at the Jammu-Kashmir Jan Samvad rally through video conferencing on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the Centre's top agenda currently is including Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in India. "We had been instructed to give due importance to Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, along the lines of treatment meted out to the North-East (in NDA rule). Nobody can imagine what is going to happen in the future, and top priority on the list of agendas is to make POK part of the Republic of India and bring it back to the form in which Maharaja Hari Singh gave it to us," Singh said during the 'Jammu-Kashmir Jan Samvad' being held through video conferencing.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke at the rally being held today. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Singh said that the renaming of Chenani-Nashri tunnel after him was fitting tribute for his contribution to the country.

"In the last 70 years, the priority of other governments was such that no project in the country was named after Syama Prasad Mukharjee, but the first national-level road project named after Mukherjee is in this region. It is the 9 kilometres long, Chenani-Nashri tunnel," Singh said. Mukherjee died in police custody on June 23, 1953, after he was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police for entering the erstwhile state without a permit.

Singh also spoke about the sacrifices made by the late Jana Sangh founder and added that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was "fitting compensation for years of sacrifices made by BJP workers and the struggle of 68 years for the cause" and added that with the move "assimilation has begun and appeasement is on the decline in Jammu and Kashmir." (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea church hit by COVID-19 says members to give plasma for research

Around 4,000 recovered COVID-19 patients from a religious group at the centre of South Koreas largest outbreak will donate plasma for research, an official said on Tuesday, a day after local officials filed a lawsuit against the church.In F...

Jharkhand CM visits Jagannath Temple in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday visited the Jagannath temple in Ranchi on the occasion of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra. Worshiping Lord Sri Jagannath on the occasion of the Rath Yatra at the historic Jagannath temple at Dhurw...

India's Cipla to price remdesivir version for COVID-19 under $66

Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd will price its generic version of Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug remdesivir for use in COVID-19 patients at less than 5,000 rupees 66, the company said. Cipla and privately held Indian drugmaker Hetero Labs o...

More virus positives won't stop Pakistan tour, says Giles

A top English cricket official says Pakistans tour of England could still go ahead even if more players from the travelling party test positive for the coronavirus. Three members of Pakistans extended 29-man squad Haider Ali, Haris Rauf an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020