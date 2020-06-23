Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mismanagement, wrong policies by Centre causing crisis in nation: Sonia Gandhi at CWC

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) via video conference on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the coronavirus pandemic and said the country is in a crisis due to the "mismanagement" of the BJP-led government and the "wrong policies" pursued by it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:18 IST
Mismanagement, wrong policies by Centre causing crisis in nation: Sonia Gandhi at CWC
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi during CWC on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) via video conference on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the coronavirus pandemic and said the country is in a crisis due to the "mismanagement" of the BJP-led government and the "wrong policies" pursued by it."India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions and, now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China. Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government and the wrong policies pursued by it. The cumulative effect is widespread misery, fear, and danger to the security and territorial integrity of the country," she said. "The need of the hour is a massive fiscal stimulus, putting money directly in the hands of the poor, protecting and nurturing the MSMEs, and stimulating demand. Instead, the government announced a hollow financial package that had a fiscal component of less than 1 per cent of GDP," she said. "The government has added insult to injury by mercilessly raising petrol and diesel prices for 17 consecutive days, at a time when world prices of crude have fallen. The result is that a sliding economy is now hurtling toward a recession for the first time in 42 years," she added.

"Now, we have a full-blown crisis on the LAC with China. The undeniable fact is that since April-May, 2020 till date, Chinese troops have committed brazen transgressions into our territory in Pangong Tso Lake area and the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. True to its character, the government is in denial," she said during the meeting."The intrusion was detected and reported on May 5, 2020. Instead of a resolution, the situation deteriorated rapidly and there were violent clashes on June 15-16. Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred, 85 injured and 10 went missing until they were returned. The Prime Minister was called out when he announced that 'no one had intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh'," she added. "On matters of national security and territorial integrity, the nation has always stood together and this time too, there is no second opinion. The Congress Party was the first to offer its total support to the Armed Forces and the government. However, there is a growing feeling among the people that the government has gravely mishandled the situation," she stated. Supporting Gandhi's contention, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh said, "The pandemic is not being tackled with the courage and magnitude and effort needed to tackle the crisis. Another instance is the crisis on the border, which if not tackled firmly, can lead to a serious situation." (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ultraviolet light may reduce COVID-19 transmission indoors: Study

Using ultraviolet UV light to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be an efficient, easily deployable, and economically affordable method to reduce COVID-19 transmission in indoor spaces, according to a study. The study, published in the jou...

Serbia and Bosnia hit by heavy rain, flooding

Torrential rain and flooding in Serbia and Bosnia forced authorities to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, as swollen rivers damaged bridges, roads and power lines. Serbia, which is also battling a rising number of coronavirus cases, ...

S.Korea church hit by COVID-19 says members to give plasma for research

Around 4,000 recovered COVID-19 patients from a religious group at the centre of South Koreas largest outbreak will donate plasma for research, an official said on Tuesday, a day after local officials filed a lawsuit against the church.In F...

Jharkhand CM visits Jagannath Temple in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday visited the Jagannath temple in Ranchi on the occasion of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra. Worshiping Lord Sri Jagannath on the occasion of the Rath Yatra at the historic Jagannath temple at Dhurw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020