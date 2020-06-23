Maharashtra govt declares setting up of 'Tillari Conservation Reserve' in Sawantwadi: Aditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Government on Tuesday declared the establishment of "Tillari Conservation Reserve" in the Reserve Forest of the Forest Range of Dodamarg, Sawantwadi, said Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Taking to Twitter, Aaditya wrote: "Today, the Government of Maharashtra declared the establishment of "Tillari Conservation Reserve today" in the Reserve Forest of the Forest Range of Dodamarg, Sawantwadi . The 29.53 Sq Km adds a small pug mark in the effort to protect wildlife, biodiversity and the tiger!"
"I thank CM Uddhav Thackeray ji for his crucial push to this project. Also a big thank you to the Minister for Forest Sanjay Rathod ji. This area is home to the tiger, elephants, leopards and more!" he added. (ANI)
