Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&J loses bid to overturn baby powder verdict, but damages cut to $2.12 bln

The Missouri Court of Appeals lowered the original $4.69 billion verdict from July 2018 after dismissing claims by some of the 22 women and their families who had sued. But it said the plaintiffs had proven that J&J and an affiliate concealed for decades that the talc products contained asbestos, "worked tirelessly" to ensure that testing protocols would not detect asbestos in all talc samples and published articles downplaying the safety hazards of talc.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 01:22 IST
J&J loses bid to overturn baby powder verdict, but damages cut to $2.12 bln
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday rejected Johnson & Johnson's bid to throw out a jury verdict in favor of women who blamed their ovarian cancer on its baby powder and other talc products but reduced damages by more than half, to $2.12 billion. The Missouri Court of Appeals lowered the original $4.69 billion verdicts from July 2018 after dismissing claims by some of the 22 women and their families who had sued.

But it said the plaintiffs had proven that J&J and an affiliate concealed for decades that the talc products contained asbestos, "worked tirelessly" to ensure that testing protocols would not detect asbestos in all talc samples and published articles downplaying the safety hazards of talc. "Plaintiffs proved with convincing clarity that defendants engaged in outrageous conduct because of an evil motive or reckless indifference," the court said. "There was significant reprehensibility in defendants' conduct."

J&J said it will appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court. "We continue to believe this was a fundamentally flawed trial, grounded in a faulty presentation of the facts," spokeswoman Kim Montagnino said. "We deeply sympathize with anyone suffering from cancer, which is why the facts are so important. We remain confident that our talc is safe, asbestos free, and does not cause cancer."

Tuesday's decision followed J&J's May 19 announcement that it would stop selling its Baby Powder talc in the United States and Canada. The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company faces more than 19,000 lawsuits claiming that its talc products cause cancer because of contamination from asbestos, a known carcinogen.

J&J's payout in Tuesday's decision includes $500 million of compensatory damages and $1.62 billion of punitive damages, down from a respective $550 million and $4.14 billion in the original verdict from a Missouri circuit court. Mark Lanier, the lead lawyer for plaintiffs, called the decision "a clarion call for J&J to try and find a good way to resolve the cases for the people who have been hurt."

J&J has faced intense scrutiny of its baby powder's safety following a 2018 Reuters investigative report that found it knew for decades that asbestos lurked in its talc. Internal company records, trial testimony, and other evidence show that from at least 1971 to the early 2000s, J&J's raw talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos. (https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/johnsonandjohnson-cancer/)

J&J has been the target of a federal criminal probe on how forthright it has been about the safety of its talc products, as well as an investigation by 41 U.S. states of its baby powder sales. The company has also faced an investigation by a congressional subcommittee on the health risks of asbestos in consumer products containing talc.

J&J on Tuesday declined further comment on these matters. Johnson & Johnson's shares were down 39 cents at $142.83 in late trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Tennis-'Irresponsible' Djokovic slammed after testing positive for COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, days after he hosted a number of players in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.Djokovic was criticized for hosting the tournament amid a pandemi...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits another record

Wall Streets three major indexes closed higher on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. While a...

Soccer-Benfica's title hopes hit in 4-3 defeat to Santa Clara

Benfica suffered a shock 4-3 home defeat to unfancied Santa Clara on Tuesday, dealing a blow to their hopes of winning a sixth Portuguese league title in seven years. The result left Benfica top on 64 points from 28 games but their perennia...

Nigma clinch Group A at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Team Nigma swept their final group match on Tuesday to secure the top spot in Group A at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Nigma 4-1 won 2-0 against Team Secret 2-1, who had done Nigma a favo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020