Congress demands Telangana CM to grant permission for flight to repatriate state's workers stranded in UAE

The Congress on Tuesday demanded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to grant permission for a chartered flight to repatriate the state's workers stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-06-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 02:45 IST
Congress demands Telangana CM to grant permission for flight to repatriate state's workers stranded in UAE
Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday demanded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to grant permission for a chartered flight to repatriate the state's workers stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy, said, "On June 6, the Indian Association Sharjah wrote to the Chief Minister of Telangana requesting for permission for a chartered flight to carry expatriate Telangana workers from the UAE to Hyderabad. Unfortunately, there has been no response from the Chief Minister. Yesterday, the task force for the COVID-19 under the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee wrote to the Chief Minister."

"The Kerala government has permitted in this regard and a lot of flights from Sharjah have been scheduled to that state. When Kerala can do this, we are requesting the Telangana Chief Minister to take up the issue with the Centre to make arrangements to bring back Telangana's migrant workers stranded in Gulf countries," he added. Reddy alleged that the central government failed to help the migrant workers who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

"They were in distress as they were thrown out by their employers without paying the salaries for the last few months. Some NGOs are providing food and shelter to the distressed workers in different Gulf countries," he said. "Besides, the Indian Association in Sharjah is providing food and shelter to a large number of Indian workers stranded in UAE. The Indian Consulate and other concerned officials are cooperating with them and they have already started operating chartered flights to Kerala. They have requested the Telangana Chief Minister to grant general permission to operate chartered flights to Hyderabad. We request the Telangana Chief Minister to kindly grant permission to Indian Association Sharjah at the earliest to enable them to send back Telangana's migrant workers stranded in the UAE," Reddy said.

Reacting on the issue, ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) spokesperson Krishank, said, "The Congress party should understand that Telangana government has brought many people from the Gulf countries stranded there to their native places in Telangana." "Simultaneously, state minister KT Rama Rao has also been requesting the Centre to bring back the Telangana migrant workers who are stuck there," he added. (ANI)

