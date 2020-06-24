Left Menu
Soccer-US women's team denied bid for immediate appeal in equal pay claims

Reuters | New York | Updated: 24-06-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 08:52 IST
The U.S. women's national soccer team's bid to immediately appeal the dismissal of their equal pay claims against their national federation was denied on Tuesday. Judge R. Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California said their appeal must wait until after their remaining claims -- including unfair medical services, travel and training -- proceed to trial, which is set for Sept. 15.

Last month, the judge threw out players' claims that they were under paid in comparison with the men's national team. The players' spokeswoman Molly Levinson said the ruling "simply means that an appeal may take longer to file".

"We intend to appeal the Court’s decision which does not account for the central fact in this case that women players have been paid at lesser rates than men who do the same job," she said. The U.S. Soccer Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

