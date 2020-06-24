Mamata Banerjee to chair all-party COVID-19 review meeting today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will chair an all-party meeting in Kolkata on Wednesday to review and discuss COVID-19 situation in the state.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:17 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will chair an all-party meeting in Kolkata on Wednesday to review and discuss COVID-19 situation in the state.
Last week, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo had said that the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in private and government hospitals needs to be updated on a daily basis to avoid harassment of patients.
As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has a total of 14,358 confirmed COVID-19 case, of which 569 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)
