Mamata Banerjee to chair all-party COVID-19 review meeting today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will chair an all-party meeting in Kolkata on Wednesday to review and discuss COVID-19 situation in the state.

Last week, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo had said that the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in private and government hospitals needs to be updated on a daily basis to avoid harassment of patients.

As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has a total of 14,358 confirmed COVID-19 case, of which 569 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)