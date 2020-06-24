Army Chief on visit to forward locations in Eastern Ladakh, to interact with troops

Left Menu
On the second day of his two-day visit to Ladakh to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday is on a visit to the forward locations in the Eastern Ladakh area.

Updated: 24-06-2020 11:01 IST
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane departing for Leh on Tuesday. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

"On a two-day visit to Ladakh, Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a visit to the forward locations in the Eastern Ladakh area today. The chief will also interact with troops on the ground there," Army sources said. The Army Chief on Tuesday departed for Leh to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

He also interacted with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, during his two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh.The Northern Army Commander and Leh Corps Commander were also present during the interaction.General Naravane visited an Army hospital and interacted with gallant Indian Army soldiers who were injured in the clash in Galwan valley on June 15 and are undergoing treatment. The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said. India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. (ANI)

