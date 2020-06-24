Philippines probing people linked to Wirecard saga, ex-board member 'may still be here'

The Philippines is investigating individuals linked to an accounting saga at German payment firm Wirecard, its justice minister said on Wednesday, including a former board member who visited the country in March and "may still be here". Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he had instructed state investigators to coordinate with the central bank's anti-money laundering council, and immigration records had shown that former board member Jan Marsalek - who was fired on Monday - had been in the Philippines from March 3-5.

"There are some indications that he may have returned recently and may still be here," Guevarra said in a text message to reporters. He said he had no information on whether Wirecard was operating in the Philippines, but said authorities "found something curious" about Marsalek in the immigration database. "But let's leave it at that."