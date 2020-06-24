Left Menu
Delhi HC grants bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in doctor's suicide case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested in connection with the suicide of a doctor in the national capital.

24-06-2020
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested in connection with the suicide of a doctor in the national capital. A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said that Jarwal should be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 before Jail Superintendent concerned, if not required in any other case and surety of the like amount before the trial court on its normal functioning.

"Keeping in view on the fact that the petitioner is in judicial custody since May 9, however, petitioner no more required for further investigation and trial will take substantial time, I am of the view that petitioner deserves bail, without commenting on the merits of the prosecution case," the bench observed in its order. The High Court directed that Jarwal shall not contact or influence the prosecution witnesses in any manner.

"Regarding the allegations of threat and influencing the witnesses, the police has already taken cognizance and if in future, any incident of this nature happens, the police are at liberty to take action against such person as per the law," the court observed. Jarwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, is accused of the abetment of suicide of a 52-year-old doctor. His bail plea was earlier dismissed by a trial court.

Senior advocate Rebecca John and advocate Ravi Drall represented Jarwal during the hearing. The defence had argued that the suicide note is in different ink, different handwriting and the second portion of suicide note does not bear the signature of the deceased. Additional pubic prosecutor Hiren Sharma, appearing for Delhi Police, opposed the bail plea saying that considering the dominant position of the accused the chances of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

The deceased doctor's son, in his complaint to the police, had said that his father supplied water tankers to the Delhi Jan Board (DJB) and was upset because of monetary loss as the accused had demanded money from the victim failing which his payment was stopped. The AAP MLA from Deoli, however, has denied the charges. (ANI)

