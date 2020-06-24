Italian foreign minister visits Tripoli, GNA says

Italian foreign minister visits Tripoli, GNA saysReuters | Tunis | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:25 IST
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visited Tripoli on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj of Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), the GNA said in a statement.
They discussed foreign intervention in Libya, a European naval mission that enforces an arms embargo, Italian help with mine clearing in Tripoli, a blockade of oil exports by eastern Libyan forces and migration, the GNA said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Luigi Di Maio
- GNA
- Tripoli
- Italian
- Libya
- European
- Istanbul
- Angus McDowall
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Libya's NOC says "armed force' entered El Sharara oilfield, told employees to stop work
European stocks fall as cyclicals, BAT weigh
Libya's Sharara oilfield shut down days after restarting- engineer
Libya's Sharara oilfield declares force majeure after new shutdown
EU seeks tougher checks on foreign firms using subsidies to buy European firms