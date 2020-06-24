CBI summons ex-MDS chairman O Nabakishore Singh for questioning in fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Manipur Development Society (MDS) chairman O Nabakishore Singh asking him to appear before it on Thursday in connection with the MDS fraud case. The probe agency also questioned Congress leader and former Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh in Imphal for nearly three hours in the matter today, officials said. The team led by Joint Director NM Singh had reached Imphal yesterday for questioning Singh and others.

A case was registered against former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh who was also the Chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS) and five others. It was alleged that the accused while working as Chairman of MDS, misappropriated government funds to the tune of approximately Rs 332 crore. (ANI)