Zambian health minister arrested for corruption

Zambia's Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has been arrested on suspicion of corruption, an anti-graft body said on Wednesday. Chilufya, 47, was charged with four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being the proceeds of crime, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) spokesman Jonathan Siame said in a statement. The statement did not specify the property.

"The arrest follows investigations the Commission has been conducting against the minister in relation to the above allegations," the statement said. Chilufya, who faces a maximum of 5 years in jail if convicted, has been released and is expected to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate's Court on 9th July 2020.

Reuters not immediately able to reach Chilufya or Zambia's health ministry for comment.