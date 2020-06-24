U.S. sanctions five Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela - Pompeo
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the Trump administration was imposing sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who had delivered oil to Venezula. Speaking to reporters, Pompeo also said the United States continues to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:55 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the Trump administration was imposing sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who had delivered oil to Venezuela.
Speaking to reporters, Pompeo also said the United States continues to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Washington, which seeks the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and most other Western governments have recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of the OPEC nation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Washington
- Nicolas Maduro
- Iranian
- Trump
- OPEC
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
University of Washington forecasts 145,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by Aug
University of Washington forecasts 145,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by Aug.
University of washington forecasts 145,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by August
Two-time All-Star OF Claudell Washington dies at 65
Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.