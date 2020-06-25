NGT orders fresh inspection of meat processing unit in Ghaziabad

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed a committee to conduct fresh inspection of a meat processing unit in Ghaziabad as there was an allegation that it was polluting the ground water in the area. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the committee comprising officials from Central Pollution Control Board and Uttar Pradesh pollution control board to inspect the unit and submit the report by October 31.

The order came after state pollution control Board told the NGT that there were certain deficiencies in the meat processing unit of International Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. and the firm has to ensure that the treated waste water is discharged as per prescribed standards on continuous basis. It also told the tribunal that the unit should engage an expert government agency for adequacy and performance evaluation of effluent treatment plant.

“The unit shall submit the irrigation plan, which is duly approved or authenticated by the Agriculture University or the Irrigation Department of State Government,” the report said while recommending that the unit should install digital flow meter on the pipe line, through which the effluent is being conveyed for irrigation purpose and maintain logbook. During the hearing, it was stated by counsel for the state pollution control board that the unit was inspected when it was functioning at 50 per cent capacity and thus it is necessary to ascertain the status of compliance of environmental norms when the unit is fully functional for which a further inspection is required.

The tribunal noted the submission and said, “Accordingly, let the joint Committee furnish a further report by October 31, 2020. Report be sent by e-mail. The nodal agency for compliance and coordination will be the State pollution control board”. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Ghaziabad resident Mohd Rashid Thakur alleging that International Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. was discharging waste water mixed with blood which was released in the ground, affecting the ground water. On account of this, red water was coming in the taps and the tubewells adversely affecting the source of drinking water and the environment, the plea said.