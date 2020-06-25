NCPCR takes cognizance of Congress MLA's remark, seeks reply within 3 days

By Joymala Bagchi National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued notice to Jitu Patwari, Congress MLA from Rau, Indore, asking him to apologise to 'children of the nation' for his remarks "five daughters for a son".

Commission has sought his reply on the same within three days failing which legal action is invited. While speaking to ANI, Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, NCPCR, said, "He should apologize from the children of the nation. We have asked him to revert within three days. If he fails to do so, NCPCR is empowered to take legal action against him."

In addition, commission told that it is important to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform. As a public representative and eminent public figure, large number of people admire you and follow you and it was therefore unprincipled for you to make such remarks in your tweet. Patwari had tweeted: "Five daughters born in desire for a son! 1-demonetisation 2-GST 3-inflation 4-unemployment 5-recession! But "development" hasn't been taken birth yet!"

He later deleted the tweet. (ANI)