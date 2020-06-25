Left Menu
COVID-19: Two staff of Rohini Court test positive

According to the circular issued on Thursday by District Judge R P Pandey, the staff posted as the Reader in the court of Additional District Judge Sanjay Jindal had tested positive for the infection on June 22. The official had last visited the court premises on June 19 and had come in contact with the personal assistant posted in the judge's court, said the circular.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:42 IST
Two court staff posted at the Rohini District Courts Complex here tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been advised to take all necessary precautions as per advisory/guidelines of Government. According to the circular issued on Thursday by District Judge R P Pandey, the staff posted as the Reader in the court of Additional District Judge Sanjay Jindal had tested positive for the infection on June 22.

The official had last visited the court premises on June 19 and had come in contact with the personal assistant posted in the judge's court, said the circular. The officials posted in the Judge Jindal's court who had reported to work on June 19 and came in contact with him have been advised to self-quarantine themselves as per medical advice and take all necessary precautions as per advisory/guidelines of the Government of India, it said. According to another circular issued on June 22 by District Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma, the Personal Assistant posted at the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar has tested positive on June 19, after almost eight days of attending the court premises on June 11. He has been advised to isolate/quarantine himself immediately for a period of 14 days or as per the medical advice and take all necessary precautions as per advisory/guidelines of Government of India, the circular said.

The official has also been directed to intimate the office regarding his health status after expiry of 14 days, it said. The Caretaking Branch has been directed to carry out deep cleaning and regular sanitization in the courtroom as well as in the Ahlmad room and the judge's chamber attached therewith, immediately, it added.

