Left Menu
Development News Edition

H1-B visa suspension likely to affect movement of skilled professionals, assessing impact: MEA

India said on Thursday that the US suspending H-1B and other work visas till the year-end is likely to affect the movement of skilled professionals and the impact of the order on Indian nationals and industry is being assessed in consultation with the stakeholders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:15 IST
H1-B visa suspension likely to affect movement of skilled professionals, assessing impact: MEA
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava addressing a weekly briefing (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

India said on Thursday that the US suspending H-1B and other work visas till the year-end is likely to affect the movement of skilled professionals and the impact of the order on Indian nationals and industry is being assessed in consultation with the stakeholders. "This (development) is likely to affect the movement of skilled professionals who avail of these non-immigrant visa programmes to work lawfully in the US. We are assessing the impact of the order on Indian nationals and industry in consultation with stakeholders," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during the weekly briefing.

He said people-to-people linkages, as well as trade and economic cooperation in technology and innovation sectors, are an important dimension in the US-India partnership. "High-skilled Indian professionals bring important skill sets, bridge technological gaps, and impart a competitive edge to the US economy. The US has always welcomed talent and we hope our professionals will continue to be welcomed in the USA in the future," he said.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration said it was extending the 60-day ban on immigration and non-immigrant worker visas till the end of 2020. Popular work visas, including the much-coveted H-1B and H-2B, and certain categories of H-4, J, and L visas shall also remain suspended.

The restrictions have been put in place to ensure American workers take first priority as the country recovers from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said. The move would free up 525,000 jobs, denting the high unemployment rate caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from the suspension of these work visas, the executive order signed by Trump has also made sweeping changes to the H-1B work visa norms, which will no longer be decided by the currently prevalent lottery system. The new norms will now favour highly-skilled workers who are paid the highest wages by their respective companies. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UK won't agree to EU right to use retaliatory tariffs, says negotiator

Britain will reject any European Union proposal which gives the bloc the right to respond with tariffs to changes in British law following Brexit, chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday.Britain and the EU have intensified talks on a ...

COVID-19: Central team led by Lav Agarwal to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana

A Central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Health will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana from June 26 to June 29.The Union Health Ministry informed that the team will interact with the state officials and co...

UPDATE 1-US urges Russia, China to give more aid to Venezuela in COVID fight

The United States Special Representative for Venezuela called on Russia and China on Thursday to provide more humanitarian aid aid to their ally Venezuela in its fight against the growing COVID-19 epidemic.Venezuela, which has so far report...

LU students move HC against varsity’s plan to hold exams amid pandemic

A group of Lucknow University students on Thursday moved the Allahabad High Court challenging the varsitys plan to hold examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition, filed by one Jatin Katiyar and 22 other students of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020