Nengroo moves HC, challenges appointment of Zubair Iqbal as MD of JK Bank

Through the application, he sought leave of the court to include a prayer in his petition against bifurcation of the post of the Chairman-cum-CEO into the Chairman and the Managing Director, as also against the appointment of Iqbal as managing director of the JK Bank.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:25 IST
Nengroo moves HC, challenges appointment of Zubair Iqbal as MD of JK Bank
Former JK Bank chairman Pervez Ahmad Nengroo on Thursday filed an amended petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court challenging the appointment of Zubair Iqbal as the first managing director of the lender. A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar after hearing Negroo's counsel R A Jan and Senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar accepted the amended petition of the former JK Bank chairman.

Nengroo had filed an application before the court seeking amendment to his writ petition challenging his removal as the chairman and CEO of the JK Bank. Through the application, he sought leave of the court to include a prayer in his petition against bifurcation of the post of the Chairman-cum-CEO into the Chairman and the Managing Director, as also against the appointment of Iqbal as managing director of the JK Bank. These two decisions had been taken by the government post the filing of his petition.

Nengroo was removed as the Chairman-cum-CEO of the JK Bank by the government in June last year. He approached the court and sought a direction for his reinstatement. During the pendency of his petition, the government appointed R K Chibber as Chairman of the JK Bank for three more years and Zubair Iqbal as its first full-fledged managing director.

