Need time and space to get health, life in order: Jamia student Safoora Zargar after her release

Jamia Millia Islamia University student Safoora Zargar, who was released from Tihar Jail after being lodged there for nearly two months, on Thursday said she needed time and space to get her health and life in order and thanked everyone who had spoken up for her. Zargar, a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was booked under the stringent anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) -- in connection with the violence that broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi in February.

She walked out of jail on Wednesday after the Delhi High Court granted her bail in the case. Zargar, who is 23 weeks pregnant, received support from student activists and civil society organisations, who accused the police of "witchhunting" and demanded her release on account of her pregnancy.

"I am grateful to the almighty and all those who have spoken out for me within India and outside, and deeply grateful to the Delhi High Court for this order of release," she said in her first statement after her release from jail to PTI. The Delhi High Court had granted bail to Zargar on Tuesday, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose the court's decision on humanitarian grounds.

"I am immensely grateful to my family for standing by me and going through this trauma and worry. I need time and space to get my health and life in order and I do not wish to say anything else at this point of time. I am grateful to my lawyers," she said. At the outset, Mehta, representing Delhi Police, submitted that Zargar can be released on regular bail on humanitarian grounds and the decision should not be taken on the merits of the case and made a precedent.

The court said she shall not indulge in any activity for which she is being investigated, hamper or interfere with the on-going investigation or influence the witnesses. It also said that in case Zargar needs to travel, she has to seek permission from the trial court and will get in touch with the investigating officer of the case over the phone once in 15 days.

Zargar, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on April 10, had challenged the June 4 trial court order, denying her bail in the case, in the high court. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, after violence between the new citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured.