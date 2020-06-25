Left Menu
There is no question of lockdown at present: Karnataka Dy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan said on Thursday that if lockdown is imposed again, people will face immense problems and hence there is no question of imposing it again.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:34 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan said on Thursday that if lockdown is imposed again, people will face immense problems and hence there is no question of imposing it again. "That's a suggestion by many opposition leaders. At present, that question doesn't arise. The revival of the economy has just started. Livelihood is very essential. If you go back, I think it becomes very difficult and people will face problems," said C N Ashwathnarayan.

"Wherever precautionary measures are not adopted by people, there is scope of infection, and basically this is a contact disease, and definitely we can manage. There is no question of lockdown at present," he added. A total of six deaths and 442 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Karnataka today, taking the total number of cases to 10,560 in the state, according to the State Health Department.

Out of the total, 3,716 cases are active. While 6,670 patients have been discharged after treatment, 170 deaths have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

