FIR registered against U'khand Congress president, others for holding protest without permission
Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh, Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana and some others have been booked for holding a protest here without permission, in Dehradun on Thursday, police said.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:55 IST
Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh, Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana and some others have been booked for holding a protest here without permission, in Dehradun on Thursday, police said.
As per the police, they were protesting over fuel price rise and were not following social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic.
According to City Kotwali Station House Officer SS Negi, an FIR was registered against Congress leaders under Section 147, 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)
