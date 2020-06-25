FIR registered against U'khand Congress president, others for holding protest without permission

Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh, Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana and some others have been booked for holding a protest here without permission, in Dehradun on Thursday, police said.

As per the police, they were protesting over fuel price rise and were not following social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to City Kotwali Station House Officer SS Negi, an FIR was registered against Congress leaders under Section 147, 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)