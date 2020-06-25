Left Menu
FIR registered against U'khand Congress president, others for holding protest without permission

Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh, Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana and some others have been booked for holding a protest here without permission, in Dehradun on Thursday, police said.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As per the police, they were protesting over fuel price rise and were not following social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to City Kotwali Station House Officer SS Negi, an FIR was registered against Congress leaders under Section 147, 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

