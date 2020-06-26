Left Menu
SOP modification for home isolation in Delhi approved, patients with inadequate facilities to be shifted to COVID centres

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has approved the modification of SOP for home isolation for COVID-19 patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread and provision of timely medical care for COVID-positive cases to save precious lives, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 00:55 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

He said in a tweet that the Health Department to deploy a robust surveillance mechanism.

"Only those COVID positive cases who do not have adequate facilities at home to ensure physical segregation and do not have other medical conditions would require to be shifted to COVID care centres and other facilities," he said in a tweet. Baijal said these decisions have been taken in accordance with the guidance given by Home Minister Amit Shah in the meeting held on June 21 to further review and strengthen surveillance mechanism for COVID-positive cases in Delhi to prevent the spread of disease and provide timely medical care.

He said it has been decided that all cases who test positive by rapid test for COVID-19 antigen will be examined by Medical Officer on duty at testing site to assess the severity of illness. (ANI)

