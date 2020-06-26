PM Modi to launch 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" at 11 am on Friday through video conferencing in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The initiative is intensely focused on providing employment, promote local entrepreneurship and create partnerships with industrial associations and other organisations to provide employment opportunities.

The Centre announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package to stimulate various sectors. In order to generate employment with a thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on June 20. In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 30 lakh migrant workers have returned. Thirty-one districts of Uttar Pradesh have more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers.

These include five aspirational districts. The Uttar Pradesh government envisaged a unique initiative "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" which dovetails programmes of the Centre and state government while creating partnerships with industry and other organisations. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the workforce in general and migrant workers in particular. A large number of migrant workers returned to several states.

The challenge of containing COVID-19 was compounded by the need to provide basic amenities and means of livelihood to migrants and rural workers. Villages across all districts of Uttar Pradesh will join this program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, maintaining the norms of social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)