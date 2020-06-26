Left Menu
Discussed roadmap for improving India's ease of doing business ranking: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that he had a meeting with officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and he discussed the roadmap for improving India's Ease of Doing Business ranking.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:13 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Had a meeting with officials from @DIPPGOI and discussed the roadmap for improving India's Ease of Doing Business ranking. Our Government is committed towards ushering in structural reforms for the same," Piyush Goyal tweeted. (ANI)

