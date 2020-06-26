State procedure on handling COVID-19 bodies: HC to Maha, BMC

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government and BMC to file affidavits stating what procedure was being followed at state and civic run hospitals for safe handling and disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a petition filed by BJP MLA Ashish Shelarraising concerns overthemanner in which coronavirus-infectedbodieswere being handled atthecivic- run Sion Hospital in the metropolis.

The bench, on Friday, said instead of confining the matter only up to incidents mentioned by the petitioner that occurred in Sion Hospital, such concern may be extended to cover all government=run and civic hospitals in Maharashtra with regard to disposal and management of bodies of COVID-19 victims. The court directed the state government as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to file their affidavits and posted the matter for further hearing on July 3.

Shelar, in his plea, sought a direction to the state government and civic authorities to immediately discontinue the practice oftreating COVID-19 infected patients besides the bodies of those who have succumbed tothevirus. Thepetition pointed out tothecourt that there have been several videosof Sion Hospital which show bodies of COVID-19 victims kept on beds or on the ground in the same wards where other infected patients were being treated.

Shelarsought an inquiry in the incident as well as direction tothegovernment and civic body to follow procedures laid down by the Centre and the World Health Organisation for safe handling and disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims..