Russia hands prominent director three-year suspended sentence in embezzlement case -Ifax

A Russian court on Friday handed award-winning film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov a three-year suspended sentence after finding him guilty of embezzlement, the Interfax news agency reported.

The court ordered Serebrennikov and two colleagues to return 129 million roubles ($1.85 million) in state funds that they were alleged to have stolen. They had denied the charges.

($1 = 69.5500 roubles)