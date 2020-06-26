Russia hands prominent director three-year suspended sentence in embezzlement case -Ifax

Russia hands prominent director three-year suspended sentence in embezzlement case -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:26 IST
A Russian court on Friday handed award-winning film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov a three-year suspended sentence after finding him guilty of embezzlement, the Interfax news agency reported.
The court ordered Serebrennikov and two colleagues to return 129 million roubles ($1.85 million) in state funds that they were alleged to have stolen. They had denied the charges.
($1 = 69.5500 roubles)
