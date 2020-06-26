India, Germany discuss regional, global issues of mutual interest
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held virtual consultations with German State Secretary Miguel Berger on Friday and discussed bilateral cooperation in various areas including addressing the challenges of COVID-19, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:08 IST
"The two sides took stock of the extensive cooperation in addressing the challenges of COVID-19, including the supply of medicines, equipment, and technology," the External Affairs Ministry said in a release.
During virtual foreign secretary-level consultations, "They agreed to advance the various areas of bilateral cooperation and initiate consultations in the context of India's upcoming membership of the UN Security Council (2021-22) and G20 Presidency (2022) and Germany's present membership of the UN Security Council and forthcoming Presidency of the European Union," it added.
