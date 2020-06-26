Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rehana Fathima moves court for anticipatory bail

Fathima moved the court seeking anticipatory bail, a day after a search was carried out at her residence here and her mobile phone and laptop were seized by police in connection with the video. A case was registered by Kochi city police under various sections of POCSO Act and IT Act based on a report filed by Cyberdom, the cyber wing of Kerala police, against her for posting the video titled "Body and Politics" on social media.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:52 IST
Rehana Fathima moves court for anticipatory bail

Controversial activist Rehana Fathima on Friday moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest in cases against her for allegedly circulating a video in which she was seen posing semi-nude for her minor children, allowing them to paint on her body. In her bail plea, the activist said the allegations prima facie would not constitute any offence punishable which are non-bailable in nature.

Stating that she was an activist who has been fighting a battle against body discrimination, the petitioner urged that there needs to be openness so far as discussion on body and body parts are concerned. So far as children are concerned, they need to be imparted sex education and made aware of the body and its parts as well enabling them to view it as a different medium altogether rather than seeing it as a sexual tool alone, the petitioner said.

The allegation of the prosecution and the public outcry on the issue cannot be a reason and logic for instituting a crime and prosecuting a person for the offence, the petitioner submitted. Fathima moved the court seeking anticipatory bail, a day after a search was carried out at her residence here and her mobile phone and laptop were seized by police in connection with the video.

A case was registered by Kochi city police under various sections of POCSO Act and IT Act based on a report filed by Cyberdom, the cyber wing of Kerala police, against her for posting the video titled "Body and Politics" on social media. Earlier, the woman was also booked by police in Pathanamthitta district under the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act on a complaint lodged by BJP OBC Morcha leader A V Arun Prakash.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report on the matter from Pathanamthitta district police chief within 10 days. The commission has also directed the police to register a case against the woman under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After the Supreme Court allowed women in traditionally barred age groups of 10-50 into the Sabarimala temple in September 2018, Fathima made an attempt to enter the hill shrine, but had to retreat following protests by Hindu activists and devotees. She was later arrested.

Following an internal inquiry, Fathima was sacked from employment by the BSNL in May this year for her "intentional act of outraging the religious feelings of devotees through social media posts." PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal to drop words such as 'whitening' from skin products

LOreal, the worlds biggest cosmetics company, will remove words referencing white, fair and light from its skin-evening products, a spokeswoman said on Friday, a day after Unilever made a similar announcement in the face of growing social m...

U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials believed responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong.Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on ...

Swiss prosecutors widen FIFA probe to former UEFA president Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors are targeting former European football head Michel Platini in a widening of their probe into a 2 million Swiss franc 2.1 million payment arranged by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, the Office of the Attorney Ge...

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona waste water collected in March 2019, nine months before the COVID-19 disease was identified in China, the University of Barcelona said on Friday.The dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020