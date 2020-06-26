Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP HC asks Lucknow varsity to consider students plea against holding exams

The Allahabad High Court on Friday asked Lucknow University authorities to consider a plea by their students to cancel the upcoming varsity examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and promote students en masse to their next classes.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:59 IST
UP HC asks Lucknow varsity to consider students plea against holding exams

The Allahabad High Court on Friday asked Lucknow University authorities to consider a plea by their students to cancel the upcoming varsity examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and promote students en masse to their next classes. A Lucknow bench of the high court asked the varsity to decide on the students’ plea while directing students to make a representation to the university with their petitions which they had filed earlier in the high court. A bench of Justice Saurabh Lavania passed the order on the petition filed by a group of 23 students of the university.

The petition, filed by one Jatin Katiyar and 22 other students of the varsity, had also demanded en masse promotion of students to next classes amid the COVID-disrupted academic session of the varsity. The petition, challenging the varsity's June 19 & 23 notifications, scheduling various examinations, was listed for hearing on Friday.

In the petition, the students had argued that the examination controller issued the schedule without going through the effect of COVID-19 due to which trains are not running properly, and varsity students, who had to return to their home towns and other far off places in the state amid the pandemic, were unable to reach the city. “The students will have to look for new accommodations and it would be almost impossible to maintain social distancing in hostels,” the petition had said.

The petitioners had also pleaded that three professors and some staff of the varsity were found coronavirus-infected and hence there would be a high risk of spread of infection in the campus. The students had also questioned the success of online classes by the university.

Citing examples of IIT, Kanpur and Delhi University and other institutions, the petitioners had also sought the court’s direction to the university to either promote students en masse to next classes or consider holding online examinations, keeping in consideration the availability of internet and laptop to students..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal to drop words such as 'whitening' from skin products

LOreal, the worlds biggest cosmetics company, will remove words referencing white, fair and light from its skin-evening products, a spokeswoman said on Friday, a day after Unilever made a similar announcement in the face of growing social m...

U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials believed responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong.Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on ...

Swiss prosecutors widen FIFA probe to former UEFA president Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors are targeting former European football head Michel Platini in a widening of their probe into a 2 million Swiss franc 2.1 million payment arranged by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, the Office of the Attorney Ge...

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona waste water collected in March 2019, nine months before the COVID-19 disease was identified in China, the University of Barcelona said on Friday.The dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020